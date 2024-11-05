Russia’s October seaborne diesel exports hit 13-mth low, LSEG data shows

Russia’s October seaborne diesel and gasoil exports fell to their lowest level since September 2023 at 2.6 million metric tons hit by seasonal and unplanned refineries maintenances, LSEG and market sources data show.

Offline primary oil refining capacity in September stood at 4.496 million tons, lowering fuel production and October port loadings, Reuters calculations based on data from industry sources showed.

That rose to 4.6 million tons in October.

October seaborne diesel and gasoil loadings to Turkey rose to 1.27 million tons, up 15% from September.

Diesel exports to Brazil fell almost by half in October to 0.4 million tons amid previous plenty supplies, shipping data showed.

Turkey and Brazil have become the main importers of Russian diesel since the European Union’s full embargo on fuel imports from Russia went into effect in February 2023.

Diesel and gasoil exports to African countries in October rose by 23% to 0.57 million tons from 0.45 million in September. Senegal, Egypt, Libya, Ghana and Tunisia were among the top importers, shipping data showed.

Tankers carrying around 220,000 tons of Russian diesel are bound for ship-to-ship (STS) transfers near the Italian port of Augusta and the Greek islands. Those cargoes are underway, and their final destinations are as yet unknown.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Moscow; editing by Jason Neely)