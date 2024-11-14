Russia’s October seaborne grain exports at 6.3 mln tons, up 11% y/y

Russia’s seaborne grain exports rose 11% year-on-year in October to 6.3 million metric tons, and so far this year are up 2.1% on the same period of 2023, according to shipping data from industry sources released.

Russia, the world’s top wheat exporter, has been exporting grain at a near-record pace in recent months, despite low global prices and domestic measures aimed at restricting exports to keep prices low at home.

Analysts estimate that Russia has already shipped about 45% of its grain export potential for the current season, which is estimated at around 60 million tons. The data showed that seaborne exports have amounted to 22.8 million tons this season.

Seaborne exports, mostly from Black Sea ports, accounted for about 90% of Russia’s total grain exports last season. Last year Russia exported about 62 million tons of grain through its sea terminals, according to analysts’ estimates.

The data also showed that grain exports from Baltic Sea terminals surged 28% in October, confirming their growing role in targeting new markets for Russian grain, including West Africa and Latin America.

Exports from Black Sea terminals, targeting Russia’s traditional customers in the Middle East, rose 15%, while exports through the Caspian Sea, which mostly go to Iran, fell 51.3%, the data showed.

