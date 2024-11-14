Russia’s October seaborne oil product exports down 7% on month, Reuters calculations show

Russia’s seaborne oil product exports in October fell 7% from a month earlier to 8.861 million metric tons due to seasonal and unplanned maintenance at refineries, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Offline primary oil refining capacity in September stood at 4.496 million tons, lowering fuel production and October port loadings, Reuters calculations based on data from industry sources showed.

Idle refining capacity rose to 4.6 million tons in October, which should reflect in November petroleum products exports.

Total oil product exports via the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga decreased 4.5% in October from the previous month to 4.891 million tons, data from market sources showed.

Fuel exports via Russia’s Black Sea and Azov Sea ports last month fell by 12.6% from September to 3.304 million tons, partly due to Rosneft’s ROSN.MM oil refinery in Tuapse, which has suspended processing since Oct. 1.

Oil product export supplies from Russia’s Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk dropped 41.5% month-on-month in October to 49,100 tons.

Fuel export loadings at Russia’s Far East ports rose 14.8% last month from September to 616.400 tons after seasonal maintenance finished on local refineries, data from sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Mark Potter)