Russia’s October western port oil loadings to rise 3% m/m, sources say

Russia will increase oil exports via its western ports to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, slightly up from September, as domestic refineries will increase runs only marginally despite coming out of the peak maintenance season, two trade sources said.

Reuters sources said previously that though several plants will finish maintenance in October suggesting lower availability of crude oil for exports, others may decrease throughput after running at capacity to compensate for refinery outages across Russia in previous months.

Also several revisions in refinery maintenance schedules may result in higher idle refining capacity in October, the sources said.

On a daily basis oil loadings from Russian western ports in October will rise by some 3% from September, Reuters calculations showed.

Urals and KEBCO oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports in October will rise by some 0.6 million metric tons from September to 7.1 million tons, the sources said.

Combined Urals, KEBCO and Siberian Light loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will go down to 2.2 million tons in October from 2.24 million tonnes last month, according to the sources.

