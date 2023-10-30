Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity revised further up 7.7% in Oct – Reuters calculations

Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity has been revised further up, by 7.7% to 4.915 million metric tons in October from the previous plan, according to industry sources and Reuters calculations.

This will be down by around only 1.9% from September.

Idle primary oil refining capacity was also revised upwards for November, by 5.7% to 1.737 million tons, according to Reuters calculations.

The rise in offline refining capacity usually leads to an increase in available crude oil volumes and, subsequently, higher exports.

The offline capacity was increased from the initial plan due, in part, to further shutdown extension to Nov. 1 from Oct. 12 for the CDU-8 unit at Gazprom Neft-owned Omsk oil refinery in Western Siberia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)