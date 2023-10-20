Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity revised up 14% in Oct – Reuters calculations

Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity has been revised up by 14% to 4.6 million metric tons in October from the previous plan, industry sources said and Reuters calculations showed on Wednesday.

This still will be down by around 9% from September.

Idle primary oil refining capacity is seen declining by 63% next month to 1.642 million tons, according to Reuters calculations.

The decline in offline refining capacity usually leads to a decrease in available crude oil volumes and, subsequently, lower exports.

The offline capacity was increased from the initial plan this month due, in part, to the shutdown extension for the CDU-7 unit for the whole October at Gazprom Neft-owned Omsk oil refinery in Western Siberia.

The Rosneft-owned Saratov refinery in the Volga river also extended maintenance of the CDU-6 unit by 16 days until Oct. 28.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)