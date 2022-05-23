Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity revised up 5.2% for May

Russia’s idle primary oil refining capacity was revised up to 6.522 million tonnes for May, an jump of 5.2% compared with the previous estimate, industry sources, citing the data on refinery maintenance plans, said and also Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday.

The level is a monthly all-time high for the industry.

Russian oil industry has been hit by sanctions following the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” on Feb. 24 in Ukraine, which has led to oil production and refining volumes decrease.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)