Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity seen falling 22% in Oct. vs Sept.

Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity is expected to decline by 22% in October from September to 4 million metric tons, industry sources said and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

The decline in offline refining capacity usually leads to a decrease in available crude oil volumes and, subsequently, lower exports.

Russia’s offline refining capacity last month rose by 7.2% from an initial plan to 4.967 million tons, also up 30% from September 2022.

According to the current plans, offline capacity is set to more than halve in November to 1.722 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sharon Singleton)