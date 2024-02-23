Russia’s offline primary refining capacity revised up to 2.9 mln t in Feb, Reuters calculations show

Russia’s February offline primary oil refining capacity has jumped to 2.9 million metric tons from 799,000 tons, Reuters calculations based on data from two industry sources show.

The revision has been made after series of fires at Russian refineries that led to unplanned shutdowns for maintenance.

In January accidents in the plants led to a rise in offline refining capacity by 39.6% from the plan to 1.659 million tons.

In March Russia’s offline refining capacity will likely fall from February to 1.178 million tons, according to the plan.

Meanwhile, if maintenance on several refineries continues, refining capacity may rise to 2.929 million tons next month, Reuters calculations showed.

Russia’s refineries are expected to go through major maintenance in May this year, which will lead to rise in offline refining capacity to 3.111 million metric tons, Reuters calculations based on the sources data showed.

Russian refineries normally carry out seasonal maintenance work in the spring and autumn. Fuel production during these months decreases, and crude oil exports increase.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)