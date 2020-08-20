Russia’s oil and gas condensate output up to 9.78 mln bpd Aug 1-18 -sources

Russian oil and gas condensate production increased to an average 9.78 million barrels per day (bpd) between August 1 and 18, two sources familiar with preliminary data told Reuters, up from July’s average of 9.37 million bpd.

Russia is part of a wider oil production cut deal between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-OPEC members. Under that deal, Russia should produce 9 million bpd of oil from this month.

The deal does not include output of gas condensate, a type of light oil. Russia pumps an average of 700,000 to 800,000 bpd of gas condensate, meaning it has been broadly inline with its global quota so far this month.

The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request on preliminary production data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gleb Gorodyankin Writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Kirsten Donovan)