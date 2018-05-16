Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia’s oil export duty seen up to $131.8/T in June

Russia’s oil export duty seen up to $131.8/T in June

in Oil & Companies News 16/05/2018

Russia’s oil export duty is expected to rise to $131.8 per tonne in June from $118.5 per tonne in May amid higher oil prices, data from the finance ministry showed.

The rate is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals crude oil prices from April 15 to May 14.

Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:    
    
                             June          May           RICs
 Average price for          71.88         65.80        URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                                    URL-E
 Average price (tonne)      524.7         480.3          URL-NWE-E
                                                          URL-E
 Crude oil                  131.8         118.5       CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate *            0.0           0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude        21.7          19.2       HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle      39.5          35.5       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                               
 Gasoline                    39.5          35.5        MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel                      39.5          35.5        DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha                     72.4          65.1        NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products             131.8         118.5       FO-EXPDTY-RU            
                                  
 Petroleum coke               8.5           7.7       PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants              39.5          35.5       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG                          0.0           0.0          LPG-EXPDTY-RU
                                                         BUT-EXPDTY-RU    
* The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software