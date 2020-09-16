Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia’s oil export duty to decline to $45.4/T in Oct – finmin

Russia’s oil export duty to decline to $45.4/T in Oct – finmin

in Oil & Companies News 16/09/2020

Russia’s oil export duty will decline to $45.4 per tonne from Oct. 1 from $47.5 in September, following a fall in oil prices, the finance ministry said.

The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals crude oil prices.

The ministry made its calculations for the October export duty from prices recorded between Aug. 15 and Sept. 14.

The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by LukoilLKOH.MM in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft’s Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alexander Marrow)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software