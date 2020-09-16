Russia’s oil export duty to decline to $45.4/T in Oct – finmin

Russia’s oil export duty will decline to $45.4 per tonne from Oct. 1 from $47.5 in September, following a fall in oil prices, the finance ministry said.

The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals crude oil prices.

The ministry made its calculations for the October export duty from prices recorded between Aug. 15 and Sept. 14.

The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by LukoilLKOH.MM in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft’s Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alexander Marrow)