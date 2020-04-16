Russia’s oil export duty to fall to $6.8/T in May – finmin

Russia’s oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU will fall by $45.2 to $6.8 per tonne from May 1, following a collapse in oil prices, the finance ministry said.

This is the lowest level since early 2000s and below the lower end of Reuters expectationsof at least $7.5.

The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.

The ministry made its calculations for the May export duty from prices recorded between March 15 and April 14. Oil export duty currently stands at $52.0 per tonne.

The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft’s Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)