Home / Commodities / Freight News / Russia’s oil export duty to fall to $77.2/T in Jan on new taxation

in Freight News 17/12/2019

Russia’s oil export duty is expected to decline to $77.2 per tonne in January from $90.5 per tonne in December following changes to the Tax Code aimed at boosting production of oil, the finance ministry said.

Some duties would also be introduced to exports of liquefied petroleum gas in January.

The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals crude oil prices.

The ministry made its calculations for the December export duty from prices recorded between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14.

Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:

January    December   RICs
 Average price for         64.54      61.33      URL-NWE-E URL-E
 calculation (barrel)                            
  Average price (tonne)    471.2      447.7      URL-NWE-E URL-E
  Crude oil                77.2       90.5       CL-EXPDTY-RU
  Discounted rate*         0.0        0.0        DCL-EXPDTY-RU
  High viscosity crude     7.7        9.0        HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
  Light products, middle   23.1       27.1       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                                     
  Gasoline                 23.1       27.1       MOG-EXPDTY-RU
  Diesel                   23.1       27.1       DL-EXPDTY-RU
  Naphtha                  42.4       49.7       NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
  Heavy products           77.2       90.5       FO-EXPDTY-RU 
  Petroleum coke           5.0        5.8        PETC-EXPDTY-RU
  Oil lubricants           23.1       27.1       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
  Propane-butane blend     3.8        0.0        LPG-EXPDTY-RU
  LPG clean fractions      2.2        0.0        BUT-EXPDTY-RU

The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft’s Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrey Osroukh)

