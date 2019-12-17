Russia’s oil export duty to fall to $77.2/T in Jan on new taxation

Russia’s oil export duty is expected to decline to $77.2 per tonne in January from $90.5 per tonne in December following changes to the Tax Code aimed at boosting production of oil, the finance ministry said.

Some duties would also be introduced to exports of liquefied petroleum gas in January.

The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals crude oil prices.

The ministry made its calculations for the December export duty from prices recorded between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14.

Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:

January December RICs Average price for 64.54 61.33 URL-NWE-E URL-E calculation (barrel) Average price (tonne) 471.2 447.7 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 77.2 90.5 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate* 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 7.7 9.0 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle 23.1 27.1 PROD-EXPDTY-RU distillates Gasoline 23.1 27.1 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 23.1 27.1 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 42.4 49.7 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 77.2 90.5 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 5.0 5.8 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 23.1 27.1 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 3.8 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 2.2 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU

The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft’s Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrey Osroukh)