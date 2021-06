Russia’s oil export duty to rise to $61.5/T in July -finmin

Russia’s oil export duty is set to rise to $61.50 a tonne from July 1, from $58.80 in June, the finance ministry said.

The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals crude oil prices.

The ministry based the July export duty on prices recorded between May 15 and June 14.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; editing by Louise Heavens)