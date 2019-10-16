Recent News

  

Russia’s oil export duty to rise to $88.3/T in November

Russia’s oil export duty is expected to edge up to $88.3 per tonne in November from $87.2 per tonne in October following an increase in oil prices, the finance ministry said.

The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals crude oil prices.

The ministry made its calculations for the November export duty from prices recorded between Sept. 15 and Oct. 14.

Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:

 November         October           RICs
 Average price for        60.08        59.51        URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                    URL-E
 Average price (tonne)    438.6        434.5        URL-NWE-E
                                URL-E
 Crude oil            88.3        87.2        CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate*        0.0        0.0        DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude    8.8        8.7        HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle    26.4        26.1        PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates
 Gasoline            26.4        26.1        MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel            26.4        26.1        DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha            48.5        47.9        NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products        88.3        87.2        FO-EXPDTY-RU 
 Petroleum coke        5.7        5.6        PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants        26.4        26.1        MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 Propane-butane blend    0.0        0.0        LPG-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG clean fractions    0.0        0.0        BUT-EXPDTY-RU

The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft’s Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)

