Russia’s oil exports from western ports set to fall 13% in Nov as refinery maintenance ends, sources say

Russia’s crude oil exports will decline to some 1.95 million barrels per day (or some 8 million metric tons) in November from 2.25 million bpd in October as the refinery maintenance season is over, two trade sources said.

Russia’s western oil exports are closely watched by market participants including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members as those are the most volatile flows and are affected by domestic refinery intake.

On a daily basis Russian oil loadings from western ports, Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk will decline 13% from October, according to Reuters calculations based on the data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)