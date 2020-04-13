Russia’s oil output down to 11.24 million bpd on April 1-12

Recent News

  

Russia’s average oil production was down to 11.24 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 1-12, an oil industry source told Reuters on Monday.

Average oil production in Russia last month was at 11.29 million bpd. The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Russia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other nations have finalised a deal to take 10 million bpd off the market from May to help stabilise oil prices hit by low demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)

