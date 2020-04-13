Russia’s oil output down to 11.24 million bpd on April 1-12
Russia’s average oil production was down to 11.24 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 1-12, an oil industry source told Reuters on Monday.
Average oil production in Russia last month was at 11.29 million bpd.
Russia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other nations have finalised a deal to take 10 million bpd off the market from May to help stabilise oil prices hit by low demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)