Russia’s oil output down to 9.45 million bpd on May 1-11: sources

Russian oil and gas condensate production declined to 9.45 million barrels per day (bpd), on May 1-11, sources familiar with the data told Reuters, following a global deal on output cuts.

The decline is from 11.35 million bpd Russia produced on average in April and from the 9.5 million bpd produced on May 1-5.

The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

Russian oil output has decreased as part of the global agreement on production cuts in order to combat the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus, which has dampened economic activity across the globe and hit commodity demand.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gleb Gorodyankin, Writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Louise Heavens)