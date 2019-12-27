Russia’s oil output excluding condensate down 240,0000 bpd in Dec – Interfax

Russia has reduced its oil output excluding gas condensate by 240,000 barrels per day so far in December compared with levels in October 2018, the baseline month, the Interfax news agency quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying.

Russia has pledged to cut its oil production including gas condensate, a light oil, by 228,000 bpd as part of a global deal.

Novak said earlier this week that Russia’s 2019 oil output was estimated at a record high 560 million tonnes (11.25 million barrels per day).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)