Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Russia’s permanent grain export mechanism will start on April 1 – minister

Russia’s permanent grain export mechanism will start on April 1 – minister

in Dry Bulk Market,Freight News 04/02/2021

Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, is preparing a permanent grain export mechanism and plans to launch it on April 1, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov told a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Putin said that there was also a need to prepare a mechanism for support of grain producers.

Moscow is trying to curb rising domestic food prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software