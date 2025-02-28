Russia’s Portovaya and Kryogaz-Vysotsk halt LNG exports as sanctions kick in, data shows

Small-scale Russian producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) located on the shores of the Baltic Sea, Portovaya LNG and Kryogaz-Vysotsk, have suspended LNG supplies, LSEG ship-tracking data showed on Thursday, as U.S. sanctions have kicked in.

Washington last month introduced new sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, including against the two plants, with a grace period until February 27.

Kryogaz-Vysotsk, controlled by Novatek NVTK and Gazprombank, last dispatched a cargo on February 18, with delivery to Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal on February 22, LSEG data shows. LSEG data also shows that Portovaya LNG’s last shipment was in mid-January.

Tankers that service the plants are all at sea, LSEG data shows.

Kryogaz-Vysotsk has annual production capacity of 820,000 metric tons of LNG while Portovaya LNG can produce 1.5 million tons per year.

Source: Reuters