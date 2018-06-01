Russia’s Putin: OPEC efforts have been good for oil prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates on Friday that efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have been good for oil prices.

“Our joint efforts, including those of our friends in Saudi Arabia and in OPEC in general, have yielded good results for the stabilisation of the hydrocarbon market,” Putin said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Ivanova)