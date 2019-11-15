Russia’s Putin: Saudi Arabia taking tough stance on OPEC deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Saudi Arabia was taking a tough stance on the output deal between OPEC and its allies because of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, but that Moscow respected Riyadh’s interests.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil at a summit for BRICS countries, Putin said Moscow should continue its cooperation with OPEC and that cooperation should not only be on oil production cuts.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth)