Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia’s Putin, Saudi Crown Prince praise OPEC+, says Kremlin

Russia’s Putin, Saudi Crown Prince praise OPEC+, says Kremlin

in Oil & Companies News 23/09/2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke and praised efforts within the OPEC+ framework, confirming their intention to stick to existing agreements, the Kremlin said.

In a statement, it also said the two men had discussed ways the two countries could cooperate to ensure stability in the global oil market. In late July the two nations said they remained committed to the OPEC+ agreement to preserve market stability and balance supply and demand.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software