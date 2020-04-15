Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia’s Putin says important that everyone sticks to oil cuts commitments

Russia’s Putin says important that everyone sticks to oil cuts commitments

in Oil & Companies News 15/04/2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during an online government meeting that it was important that each participant of the global deal on oil production cuts sticks to its pledges.

OPEC and other leading oil producer including Russia agreed to reduce their combined oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software