Russia’s Putin says important that everyone sticks to oil cuts commitments

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during an online government meeting that it was important that each participant of the global deal on oil production cuts sticks to its pledges.

OPEC and other leading oil producer including Russia agreed to reduce their combined oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Toby Chopra)