Russia’s quarterly crude oil exports to drop 7.2% -schedule

Russia’s crude oil exports and transit volumes are set to drop to 57.1 million tonnes for the July-September period, from 60.9 million tonnes in the April-June plan, according to the quarterly schedule seen by Reuters on Thursday.

On a daily basis, Russia’s July-September oil exports will drop by 7.2% from the second quarter of 2021, Reuters calculations show.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Olga Yagova Editing by David Goodman)