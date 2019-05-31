Russia’s Rosneft and Transneft agree oil shipment deal to Komsomolsky refinery

Russia’s Rosneft said on Friday it had agreed a 14-year deal, worth 59.4 billion roubles ($908 million), with pipeline operator Transneft on shipping oil to its Komsomolsky refinery in Russia’s Far East.

According to the agreement, Transneft would transfer up to 8 million tonnes of oil a year to the Rosneft-owned refinery via the ESPO pipeline.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Susan Fenton)