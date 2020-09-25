Russia’s Rosneft offers 80,000T of Siberian Light crude oil in October -traders

Russia’s Rosneft issued a spot tender to sell a cargo of Siberian Light crude oil loading from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk port in October, traders said on Thursday.

Rosneft sells most of its crude oil via term contracts and rarely issues spot tenders.

The company offers a cargo of 80,000 tonnes loading from Novorossiisk on Oct. 8-9, traders said.

The tender closes on Sept. 25 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).

The cargo was added to a Urals and Siberian Light loading plan for October 1-10, traders said, which increased exports for the period to 0.54 million tonnes from an initially planned 0.46 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely)