Russia’s Rosneft says it will fulfil oil supply obligations

Russian oil giant Rosneft will fulfil its obligations to supply oil and oil products to domestic and foreign buyers, it said on Friday after Reuters reported that the company was facing problems honouring some of its contracts.

Rosneft does not have enough crude to ship to buyers with which it has long-term supply deals, making it hard for the Russian company to continue with record oil production cuts beyond June, four sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman )