Russia’s Rosneft sells 3 Sept ESPO cargoes to Vitol, ChemChina – sources

Russia’s Rosneft has sold three cargoes of 740,000 barrels each of September-loading ESPO Blend crude oil at premiums of around $5.50-$5.80 a barrel to Dubai quotes, two traders told Reuters.

* The buyers are believed to be Vitol, which bought two cargoes, and ChemChina, which bought one, the traders said

* The loading dates are Sept. 5-10, Sept. 10-15 and Sept. 20-25, trade sources told Reuters previously

* Last week, Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold four cargoes of ESPO Blend crude for September loading at premiums ranging from $5.50 to just above $6 a barrel to Dubai quotes

* Last month, Rosneft sold two cargoes of August-loading ESPO crude to ChemChina at premiums of $3.80-$3.90 per barrel .

