Russia’s Rosneft sells December ESPO crude at steady premiums -sources

Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft has sold three cargoes of December-loading ESPO Blend crude at premiums of $8-$8.80 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

* Vitol and ChemChina were the likely buyers of the cargoes.

* Rosneft offered four 740,000-barrel cargoes to load over Dec. 1-6, 6-11, 11-16 and 21-26 in the tender closed last week.

* The fourth cargo was likely not awarded.

* Prior to this, Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold four cargoes of December-loading ESPO Blend crude at premiums of $7.50-$8.60 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its third spot tender.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE and Olga Yagova in MOSCOW, editing by Louise Heavens)