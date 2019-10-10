Russia’s Rosneft tenders to sell diesel and marine gasoil for delivery in 2020

Recent News

  
Russia’s state-owned oil major Rosneft has announced tenders to sell diesel and marine gasoil from its refineries for delivery in 2020, the company said on its website.

The default payment currency is the euro.

The tenders will close on Nov. 25 at 2200 Moscow time (1900 GMT).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova, editing by Louise Heavens)

