Russia’s Rosneft to build a port for its Vostok Oil project – RIA

Russian state oil giant Rosneft plans to build a port with maximum annual capacity of 115 million tonnes of oil for its Vostok Oil project in the Russian Arctic, the RIA news agency quoted the company as saying.

Rosneft said in a statement previously on Tuesday that the Vostok Oil project could be supplying 25 million tonnes of oil in 2024, 50 million tonnes in 2027 and up to 115 million tonnes in 2030.

Vostok Oil unites Rosneft’s projects in northern Russia, including the Lodochnoye, Tagulskoye and Suzunskoye oilfields, and other projects, including the Ermak Neftegaz venture with BP .

The project will require construction of pipelines, roads and other infrastructure. Crude oil is expected to be shipped to Asia via the Northern Sea Route.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Marguerita Choy)