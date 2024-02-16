Russia’s seaborne oil product exports fell in January, calculations show

Russia’s January seaborne oil product exports fell 8.6% from a year earlier and 2% from the previous month to 10.792 million metric tons owing to lower processing and unplanned refinery repair work, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Several large Russian refineries have been hit by drone attacks and outages over the past two months. As a result, oil processing in January dropped 4% from a year earlier and 1.4% from the previous month, Kommersant newspaper reported.

Total oil products exports via the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga last month fell 13.7% year on year and 6% from December to 5.646 million tons, data from market sources showed.

Fuel exports via Russia’s Black Sea and Azov Sea ports decreased last month by 5.2% from January 2023 to 4.296 million tons.

Oil products export supplies from the Russian Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk fell in January by 10.6% on a yearly basis to 184,100 tons.

Fuel export loadings at Russia’s Far East ports rose by 24.3% from January last year to 666,300 tons, data from sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Russia last year announced a voluntary reduction to crude oil and fuel exports by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 200,000 bpd respectively from the average for May-June 2023 to support the energy markets.

