Russia’s Severstal iron ore pellet prices rise in Q4
Russian miner and steel group Severstal said iron ore pellet prices rose in the fourth quarter, with output falling to 2.94 million mt from 3.3 million mt a year earlier.
Severstal iron ore pellet sales prices averaged $101/mt in Q4, compared with $73/mt in Q4 2017, and up around 10% from Q3 2018, according to a company presentation. Pellet prices averaged $90/mt in 2018, up from $79/mt in 2017 and $49/mt in 2016.
The S&P Global Platts Atlantic contract blast furnace pellet price in 2018 saw monthly assessments average around $114/dry mt on an FOB Tubarao, Brazil, basis, up from around $15/dmt FOB Tubarao in 2017. The assessment uses trailing one-month averages for IODEX 62% fines, and spot Capesize rates for the prevailing period to netback from the China-delivered benchmark to Brazil.
The Karelsky Okatysh unit’s pellet sales rose from 2.55 million mt in Q3 2018, supported by higher production volumes at the northwest Russian mine, and a stock selloff last quarter, the company said in a statement.
The higher pellet sales volumes were supported by greater sales of goods in transit booked during the period.
Severstal’s coking coal sales in 2018 were 3.37 million mt, up 2% from 2017, despite a soft Q3 2018. Vorkutaugol coking coal concentrate prices averaged $115/mt FCA northwest Russia in Q4, and $125/mt in 2018, it said.
The company expanded sales of coal to external customers during the quarter, based on favorable pricing conditions, with internal sales making up 83% of total sales volume, the company added.
Source: Platts