Russia’s Severstal Q4 earnings get coal, iron ore boost

Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Tuesday its core earnings rose 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period the previous year, supported by stronger profits at its coal and iron ore division.

Severstal, one of Russia’s largest steelmakers, said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $794 million in the fourth quarter. This was up from $754 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Quarter-on-quarter, EBITDA rose 3.4 percent, up from $768 million. Net profit rose to $578 million, up 27 percent quarter-on-quarter, while revenue rose 1.1 percent to $2.1 billion, Severstal said.

Net debt rose from $438 million in the third quarter to $1.23 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said. This primarily reflected a fall in cash balances after its fourth quarter dividend payout, it said.

“Although domestic steel demand is moderating, we expect world steel demand to remain at good levels in 2019, based on a strong global economy and continued limits on steel production and economic incentives in China,” Alexander Shevelev, chief executive of Severstal Management, said in a statement.

Shares in Severstal, traded in Moscow, were up 0.1 percent on the day.

Fourth quarter free cash flow fell 51.6 percent compared to the previous three months to $233 million, the company said, due to a jump in capital expenditure and net working capital accumulation at the end of the quarter.

In November, Severstal announced a string of investment projects and said it expected capital expenditure to rise to around $1.4 billion in 2019, from an average of $800 million annually in the previous 7 years.

The company confirmed this forecast on Monday, saying capital expenditure would be at $1.46 billion this year.

However, fourth quarter capital expenditure – at $224 million, Severstal said – came in below the expectations of analysts at BCS Global Markets.

“Lower than expected capital expenditure confirms our view that the company overestimates investments,” BCS analyst Oleg Petropavlovsky wrote in a note.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe)