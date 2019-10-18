Russia’s Surgut issues 3rd tender to sell ESPO crude as premiums hit record highs
Russia’s Surgutneftegaz has issued its third tender in three days to sell ESPO Blend crude oil as spot premiums for the crude have surged to all-time highs
* In the latest tender closing on Friday, Surgut offered four 740,000-barrel cargoes to load over Dec. 15-22, 19-26, 23-30 and 24-31, two traders said
* In its second tender that closed on Thursday, Surgut sold two ESPO crude at premiums of about $9 a barrel, several traders said on Friday. The loading dates are Dec. 7-14 and 11-18
* In its first tender that closed on Wednesday, ESPO Blend crude oil premiums surged to $8.50-$9 per barrel from around $6.8 a barrel for November-loading cargoes
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Florence Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)