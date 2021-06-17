Russia’s Surgut sells Aug-loading ESPO at 11-month high premiums – sources, data

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz has sold two cargoes of ESPO crude for loading in late July to early August at the highest premiums in 11 months, according to trade sources and Refinitiv data.

The cargoes were sold via a tender at premiums between $3.55 and $3.65 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the sources said.

Mitsui bought both cargoes for loading on July 31 to Aug. 5 and Aug. 3-8, they added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)