Russia’s Surgut sells December ESPO crude at lower premiums -sources

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz has sold another four cargoes of December-loading ESPO Blend crude at lower premiums via its third spot tender last week, several trade sources said.

The 740,000-barrel cargoes were sold at premiums of $7.50-$8.60 a barrel to Dubai quotes, with those with later loading dates trading at lower premiums, they said

Glencore, Shell and Vitol were likely buyers of the cargoes

The loading dates are Dec. 15-22, 19-26, 23-30 and 24-31

Spot premiums for ESPO have declined since rising to records of about $9 a barrel in Surgut’s first two tenders

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)