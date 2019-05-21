Russia’s Surgut sells ESPO crude at highest premiums in 7 mths -sources

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold two cargoes of ESPO Blend crude for end-June to early July loading at the highest premiums in seven months, several trade sources said on Tuesday.

* Middle East and Russian grades have traded at the highest spot premiums in years after Asian buyers snapped up cargoes in recent weeks

* The ESPO cargoes were sold via a tender at $4.60-$4.70 a barrel above Dubai quotes, likely to a Chinese oil major and a Japanese trading house, the sources said

* The cargoes will load on June 30-July 5 and on July 3-8

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)