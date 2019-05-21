Recent News

  
Home / Commodities / Freight News / Russia’s Surgut sells ESPO crude at highest premiums in 7 mths -sources

Russia’s Surgut sells ESPO crude at highest premiums in 7 mths -sources

in Freight News 21/05/2019

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold two cargoes of ESPO Blend crude for end-June to early July loading at the highest premiums in seven months, several trade sources said on Tuesday.

* Middle East and Russian grades have traded at the highest spot premiums in years after Asian buyers snapped up cargoes in recent weeks

* The ESPO cargoes were sold via a tender at $4.60-$4.70 a barrel above Dubai quotes, likely to a Chinese oil major and a Japanese trading house, the sources said

* The cargoes will load on June 30-July 5 and on July 3-8
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software