Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Russia’s Surgut sells July-Aug loading ESPO crude at higher premiums -sources

Russia’s Surgut sells July-Aug loading ESPO crude at higher premiums -sources

in Freight News 17/06/2020

Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold two cargoes of ESPO crude for loading at end-July to August at higher premiums amid tighter supplies of Middle East oil, several trade sources said.

Surgut sold the cargoes at premiums of $3.50 to $3.70 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

A European trading company and a Chinese trader have likely bought the cargoes for loading July 31-Aug. 5 and Aug. 4-9, the sources said.

July-loading ESPO crude was sold at premiums of $3 to $3.50 a barrel.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang; editing by Aditya Soni and Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software