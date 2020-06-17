Russia’s Surgut sells July-Aug loading ESPO crude at higher premiums -sources

Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold two cargoes of ESPO crude for loading at end-July to August at higher premiums amid tighter supplies of Middle East oil, several trade sources said.

Surgut sold the cargoes at premiums of $3.50 to $3.70 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

A European trading company and a Chinese trader have likely bought the cargoes for loading July 31-Aug. 5 and Aug. 4-9, the sources said.

July-loading ESPO crude was sold at premiums of $3 to $3.50 a barrel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang; editing by Aditya Soni and Jason Neely)