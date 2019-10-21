Russia’s Surgut to sell up to 2.6 mln T of fuel oil via tenders – traders

Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz plans to sell up to 2.6 million tonnes of fuel oil produced at Kirishi refinery via tenders for delivery from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga between Jan. 1 and March. 31, 2020, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

According to the sources, buyers were offered between 0.6 million and 1.8 million tonnes of straight-run fuel oil and up to 0.8 million tonnes of visbreaking fuel oil.

Sulphur content in the fuel oil is up to 3.0% for both tenders.

Surgutneftegaz does not comment on its trading activity.

The tender closes on Oct. 24, while results are to be announced on Oct. 31.

Previously, Surgutneftegaz awarded Total and Vitol up to 7.8 million tonnes of fuel oil produced at its Kirishi refinery for delivery between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by David Evans)