Russia`s Tatneft to sell up 420,000 t of diesel

Russia’s Tatneft plans to sell up to 420,000 tonnes of diesel for loading between February and December 2022, the company reported via an electronic trading platform.

Buyers are invited to bid for supply of 270,000 tonnes of diesel produced at the TANECO refinery with an extra 150,000 tonnes available via a supplier option.

Delivery terms – FCA Hamburg (EVOS Terminal train rack).

Two-stage trading procedure will run on the platform operated by the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (http://tatneft.torg-i.com).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)