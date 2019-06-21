Russia’s Transneft says new oil contamination found in Druzhba pipeline: RBC

Recent News

  
Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday that more contaminated oil had been found at a section of the Druzhba pipeline from Belarus to Poland, the RBC media portal said.

Pumping was suspended on Wednesday evening but resumed on Thursday, the report cited Transneft as saying.

Russia suspended west-bound flows through the pipeline in April due to excessive levels of organic chloride in the crude, affecting refiners in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine and Belarus.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jan Harvey)

