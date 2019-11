Russia’s Transneft said it suspended oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on Thursday due to a storm, Interfax reported.

Strong winds and two-metre high waves led the work to be halted, Interfax cited Transneft spokesman Igor Demin. He also said the weather forecast remained bad until the end of the week.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)