Russia’s Transneft to lift oil shipment tariffs by 6% next year

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is set to increase the tarriffs for transporting crude oil and oil products via its network by an average of almost 6% in 2023, according to data from a government web site.

Transportation tariffs are the only source of revenue for state-owned Transneft.

The tariff for oil transportation via the East Siberia – Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline for exports to China will total 3,147 roubles ($50) per tonne per 100 kilometres excluding value added tax.

Source: Reuters