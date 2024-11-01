Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery to resume operations in November, sources say

Rosneft will resume operations at its oil refinery at the Black Sea port of Tuapse in November, three industry sources told Reuters.

The plant, one of Russia’s biggest Black Sea refineries, is expected to process about 480,000 metric tons of crude oil next month, traders added.

Rosneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The refinery suspended processing from Oct. 1 because of low margins on refined fuels, sources have said.

The export-oriented Tuapse plant, which has processing capacity of 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulphur diesel, mainly supplying Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore.

The refinery supplies almost no gasoline and low-sulphur diesel to Russia’s domestic market.

In 2023 the plant processed 9.322 million metric tons of crude oil, producing 3.306 million tons of gasoil and 3.123 million tons of fuel oil.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by David Goodman)