Russia’s ultra low-sulphur diesel exports from Primorsk to rise in Dec, traders say

Russia’s exports of ultra low-sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to rise by 23.2% in Decemberto 1.4 million metric tons from 1.1 million scheduled for November, two traders said on Tuesday.

Diesel exports are increasing on rising fuel production as seasonal maintenance – and unplanned work – on refineries was completed, market sources added.

Russia expects to have 1.1 million tons of refining capacity offline in December, down from 2.4 million in November, Reuters calculations based on data from industry sources show.

A decline in idle capacity means refineries consume more feedstock to produce oil products.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)