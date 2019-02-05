Recent News

  

Russia’s Yamal LNG says has shipped 10 mln T since inception

in Freight News 05/02/2019

Yamal LNG has shipped 10 million tonnes of LNG since production began in December 2017, Russia’s largest liquefied natural gas project said.

It said the 136th cargo was offloaded on to the Arc7 ice-class tanker Vladimir Vize.

Yamal LNG’s annual capacity stands at 16.5 million tonnes with plans to increase to 17.4 million tonnes.

Novatek holds a 50.1 percent stake in Yamal LNG, France’s Total and China’s CNPC each own 20 percent. China’s Silk Road Fund controls 9.9 percent of the project.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

